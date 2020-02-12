Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
2337 McNary Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA
THEODORE CHARLES GREENSTONE


1941 - 2020
GREENSTONE THEODORE CHARLES

Theodore Charles Greenstone (February 27, 1941-February 11, 2020). An avid musician, kite maker, bread baker, and tinkerer, Ted passed away Tuesday from complications of cancer. A native of New York City, he relocated to Pittsburgh for most of the last 35 years. He is survived by his daughter, Anna, his son, Ben (Jackie); and grandchildren, Matilda, Caleb, and Toby. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ilene Solomon Greenstone. He will be remembered for his puns and his hugs, but mostly his songs. Service at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenuue, Shadyside on Thursday, February 13th at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.).  Interment will immediately follow the service at Shaare Torah Cemetery.  We are sitting shiva at 2337 McNary Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 on Thursday evening and Friday from 9:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. "Kind friends all gather round, there's something I would say. What brings us together here, has blessed us all today. Love has made a circle that holds us all inside. Where strangers are like family, loneliness can't hide." A donation in his memory can be sent to the or WQED. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
