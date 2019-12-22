|
|
NELSON THEODORE CHARLES
Born at Pittsburgh Hospital on March 3, 1936. Died July 20, 2019, in Denver, CO. Nelson attended Dilworth Elementary in East Liberty, Arsenal Jr. High, Peabody HS, then Penn High from which he graduated in 1954. A standout in baseball, Nelson pitched in both the Hearst & Sun-Telegraph All Star Games in 1954. He went on to pitch for both Saint Vincent College and The University of Pittsburgh. After marrying Virginia Rose Marcon of Penn Hills in 1958, Nelson attained an MD at the University of Basel (Switzerland) and was awarded a Fullbright Scholarship. After enlisting in the US Army, he served in Vietnam from 1967-68 as a doctor in the field. Captain Nelson was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. Returning from the war, Nelson set up a medical practice in Penn Hills, but soon moved to Baltimore to do a residency in dermatology at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Returning to the Tri-State area in 1972, Nelson established a family practice in Bridgeville, PA which he oversaw through the late 1990's. Nelson was the Department Chair of Family Practice for St. Clair Hospital, sat on the Board of the Bridgeville Trust and, also, briefly served as President of the Valleybrook Country Club Members Association in McMurray, PA. He is survived by brother, Dusty Nelson of Doylestown, PA; his five grandsons; and two children, Sydney Nelson Baer of Denver, CO and Arty Nelson of Los Angeles, CA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019