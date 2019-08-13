Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORE CYNKAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODORE "TED" CYNKAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THEODORE "TED" CYNKAR Obituary
CYNKAR THEODORE "TED"

Peacefully on August 11, 2019 of Wilmerding. Beloved husband of Marcy (Hunter) Cynkar; loving dad of Ronda (Stuart) Sivak and Louis (Debbie) Andelmo; special grandfather of Emily Sivak, Nicholas Sivak, Adrienne (Mike) Burda, Brian (Shannon) Andelmo and Christien (Curt) Bish; also survived by seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilmerding 412-824-4332 on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. A blessing service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Ted will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery with Military Honors. Special thanks to Janie King and family and Deana Hamer for  their special care towards Ted.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THEODORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now