CYNKAR THEODORE "TED"
Peacefully on August 11, 2019 of Wilmerding. Beloved husband of Marcy (Hunter) Cynkar; loving dad of Ronda (Stuart) Sivak and Louis (Debbie) Andelmo; special grandfather of Emily Sivak, Nicholas Sivak, Adrienne (Mike) Burda, Brian (Shannon) Andelmo and Christien (Curt) Bish; also survived by seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilmerding 412-824-4332 on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. A blessing service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Ted will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery with Military Honors. Special thanks to Janie King and family and Deana Hamer for their special care towards Ted.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019