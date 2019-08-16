Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
THEODORE CAVACINI
THEODORE G. "TED" CAVACINI

THEODORE G. "TED" CAVACINI Obituary
CAVACINI THEODORE G. "TED"

Age 86, of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia A. (Zacher) Cavacini; father of Mark and Linda Cavacini; grandfather of Tyler Cavacini; brother of the late Thomas Cavacini; best friend of Catherine Julian. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
