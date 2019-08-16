|
|
CAVACINI THEODORE G. "TED"
Age 86, of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia A. (Zacher) Cavacini; father of Mark and Linda Cavacini; grandfather of Tyler Cavacini; brother of the late Thomas Cavacini; best friend of Catherine Julian. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019