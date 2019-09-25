|
DAILEY, JR. THEODORE H. "HARVE"
Age 67, of Rt. 268, East Brady, Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co., passed away at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 while surrounded by his loved ones. Harve was born on February 15, 1952 in Kittanning. He was the son of Martha "Jean" Pence Dailey and the late Harvey "Red" Dailey. Harve was a 1970 graduate of East Brady High School and received his degree in Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974. Harve was an avid fan of Pitt athletics, both basketball and football, having season tickets to both for over 30 years. He enjoyed his "Pitt Family", lots of tailgates, nachos and salsa. He had been employed for more than 37 years as a chemist with Koppers, Indspec, and OxyChem. Harve traveled nationally and worldwide as a technical service consultant and held several patents. Since his retirement, his passion has been grand-kids, travel, and archery. Harve was known by his family to be the smartest and the tallest in the room. To his grandchildren, whom he babysat since his retirement, he was affectionately known as "Grump-Pa." In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anne Fleeger Dailey, whom he married on September 9, 1977. Also surviving is his son, Nathan Dailey and his wife, Megan; his daughter, Colleen Taylor and her husband, Wesley; two grandchildren, Hunter and Brooke Dailey; two brothers, Mike Dailey and his wife, Kathy and Scott Dailey and his wife, Elaine; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George and Deb Fleeger, Jerry and Anna Fleeger, Bob and Shelly Fleeger, and Tammy Fleeger, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his father, Harve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Gracia Fleeger and a brother-in-law, Richard Fleeger. Friends will be received at the HILE FUNERAL HOME of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd., Chicora, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugarcreek Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., 110 Rodgers Rd., East Brady, PA 16028. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.