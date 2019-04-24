|
WILDERMAN THEODORE J, JR. "MR. TED"
Of South Park, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Age 83; beloved husband of the late Alberta (Briggs) Wilderman; loving father of David (Barbara) and Sandra Casey (Robert); brother of Claretta Miller (Robert); grandfather of David, Jr., Brittany and Bobby; great-grandfather of Sydney, Charley, Bentley, Caiden and Peyton. Ted was a charter member of South Park Historical Society and a member of Crossroads Ministries, Sweet 60's. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Visitation Wednesday 6-9 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (Rt. 88), where a funeral service will be held Friday at 9:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019