Age 53 of Mt. Lebanon, PA passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born on April 10, 1965, he was the son of Ruth Ann and the late Theodore Pihony; loving sister to Ethel (John) Marks. Dear uncle to Kristin Marks and Callie (Hans) Sandholm; he was preceded in death by his nephew John E. Marks, IV. Ted enjoyed competitive cycling and photography. He will be dearly missed. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
