|
|
SCHORR THEODORE M.
Age 97, of West Mifflin, on August 16, 2019 at the home of his son. He was a son of the late Theodore and Irene (Manns) Schorr. Bud was retired from US Steel Duquense Work. A member of St. Joseph's Church, Duquense. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, writing to people and traveling. He proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II; husband of the late Mary Jane (Dougherty) Schorr; father of Janice Schorr of Salt Lake City, Utah and Paul (Amy) Schorr of West Mifflin; also five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Jerry Schorr of White Oak, Rene (late Jim) Eisenhuth of Boalsburg, PA, the late Alberta Schorr, late Walter Schorr, late Theresa (late Bob) Fontanese, late Dolores (late Joseph) McKenna and late Mary (late Thomas) McAraw. Visitation Monday, August 19th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave. Duquense 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church at 10 a.m. Celebrated by his nephews, Rev. John McKenna and Deacon Thomas McAraw. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Mifflin with Military Honors. Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019