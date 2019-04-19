OWCZARZAK THEODORE

Of Ross Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 48 years of Patricia (Marusak); loving father of Vicki Owczarzak (Jerry Lin), Matthew Owczarzak, Jill Owczarzak (Craig Medvecky), Julie Keller (Travis), and Sara Ravenstahl (William); proud grandfather of Connor, Arden, Maren, and Nathan Lin, Ryan, Regan, and Brody Keller, and Milo and Laurel Ravenstahl; brother of Theresa Saunders (the late James), Thomas Owczarzak (Patricia), and the late Raymond Owczarzak (survived by Loretta). Friends will be received on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Athanasius Church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Ted was proud of his life-long career as a machinist with Duquesne Light Co. He was a fixer of all things, the best giver of hugs, and got immense joy from spending time with his family. Our loss is incalculable. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, www.arborday.org.