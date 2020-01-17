Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
THEODORE PETER WASIK

THEODORE PETER WASIK Obituary
WASIK THEODORE PETER

Age 97, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home after a determined battle with stomach cancer. Ted is survived by his three children, Theo (Tracey) Declcar. Cindy Wasik and Kimberly Kelly and two grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
