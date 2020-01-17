|
|
WASIK THEODORE PETER
Age 97, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home after a determined battle with stomach cancer. Ted is survived by his three children, Theo (Tracey) Declcar. Cindy Wasik and Kimberly Kelly and two grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020