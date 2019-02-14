PESHKOPIA THEODORE TEFIK

Of Penn Twp., age 79, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, while a resident of Harmony Rehabilitation in Monroeville. Beloved husband of Joanne K. (Bayko) Peshkopia for 49 years. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Fetah and Zahide Peshkopia; and his niece, Victoria Mangino (surviving spouse, Joseph of NJ). Dear brother of Sedat (Jeanette) Peshkopia of NJ; special uncle of Dean Peshkopia of NJ, Heidi (Rich) Colangelo, Joshua (Marcia) Bayko, Jennie (Chris) Mento and Dana Bayko. Ted is also survived by numerous grandnephews and grandnieces. Brother-in-law of John and Linda Bayko. Ted was a 1957 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School. He was a member of the EPHS Shamrock basketball team that won the 1956 WPIAL Class B Championship and finished the season as the PIAA State runner-up. Ted was a 1961 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and earned his Masters in Education from Pitt in 1962. While teaching at Plum School district he also did course work at Penn State from where he received his Ph.D in Education in 1974. Ted spent 44 years as an educator in Plum. Nearly 40 years of his career was as an elementary school Principal, mostly with the Holiday Park Elementary School. Ted also was involved as an active partner in the Penntowne Estates residential development in Penn Township. Ted was a member of the Norwin Elks and enjoyed his days on the golf course. He also was delighted to travel with Joanne, especially their trips to his parents' homeland of Albania. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Avenue at Cable, East Pittsburgh, (412-824-8800) where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. Ted will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery. Ted's wife, Joanne, would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Harmony Rehabilitation for their patient and kindhearted care of Ted. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western PA, 525 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202 or www.pfwpa.org.