|
|
ZICCARDI THEODORE "TED"
Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away on November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alvina J. Ziccardi. Loving father of Kimberly "Kim" Ziccardi and Albert "Bert" (Linda) Ziccardi. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert Francis and Mary (Cammarota) Ziccardi; and sister, Frances Ziccardi. Ted honorably served in the Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he worked as a manager for the PA Liquor Control Board for 37 years until his retirement. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching computer classes at the Monroeville Senior Center. Friends will be received Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 29, 2019, at 12 noon at St. Bernadette Parish. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019