Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bernadette Parish
Entombment
Following Services
Good Shepherd Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORE ZICCARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODORE "TED" ZICCARDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THEODORE "TED" ZICCARDI Obituary
ZICCARDI THEODORE "TED"

Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away on November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alvina J. Ziccardi. Loving father of Kimberly "Kim" Ziccardi and Albert "Bert" (Linda) Ziccardi. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert Francis and Mary (Cammarota) Ziccardi; and sister, Frances Ziccardi. Ted honorably served in the Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he worked as a manager for the PA Liquor Control Board for 37 years until his retirement. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching computer classes at the Monroeville Senior Center. Friends will be received Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 29, 2019, at 12 noon at St. Bernadette Parish. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THEODORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -