Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
1000 Lindsay Rd.
Scott Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA CAPOZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA A. CAPOZZI


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA A. CAPOZZI Obituary
CAPOZZI THERESA A.

Formerly of the Lower Hill District, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Dear sister of Nicholas Capozzi and the late Angelo, Anthony, Henry and Patsy Capozzi, Mimi Gross, Elizabeth Thomas-Palmetto, and Rosemarie Moneck. Theresa is also survived  by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, on Tuesday only, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Divine Liturgy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Scott Township. Service of Incense on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions should be made to the St. Clair Hospital Breast Care Fund. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now