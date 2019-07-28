|
CAPOZZI THERESA A.
Formerly of the Lower Hill District, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Dear sister of Nicholas Capozzi and the late Angelo, Anthony, Henry and Patsy Capozzi, Mimi Gross, Elizabeth Thomas-Palmetto, and Rosemarie Moneck. Theresa is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, on Tuesday only, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Divine Liturgy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Scott Township. Service of Incense on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions should be made to the St. Clair Hospital Breast Care Fund. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019