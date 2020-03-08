MALONEY THERESA A. "DEAR"

Age 79, of Shaler, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Married to Thomas J. Maloney for 59 years and together for 62 years; loving mother of Lisa Ann (Rob) Vidt; Theresa Mary Maloney, Thomas Michael (Linda) Maloney, Mary Rose (Bob) Sholties and Erin Brigette Maloney; grandmother of Tom, Mary Jo, Athena, Abigail and Anna; great-grandmother of two; sister of Michael (Kathy) Kowger and the late Margaret (Bob) Garlicki; and a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Pavlakovic) Kowger. Also survived by her adoring dog, Chuck; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Theresa worked at Allegheny General Hospital as a secretary for many years. She was a collector of numerous items. Theresa was a master knitter and crocheter, lover of puzzles and an excellent Jeopardy player. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend to many. She was "The Best." Visitation at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238 on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Burial is to remain private. Memorial donations are suggested to Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org.

