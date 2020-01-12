Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA MERVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA A. (JACKO) MERVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA A. (JACKO) MERVIS Obituary
MERVIS THERESA A. (JACKO)

Of Munhall, on January 10, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Anna (Smoley) Jacko. Beloved wife of the late Harry Mervis. Mother of William (MaryAnn) Mervis, Allan (Chris) Mervis, Paul (Lynn) Mervis, Michael (Andrea) Mervis and Laura (Carl) Vakerak. Sister of the late Anna Marie Sninsky and Billy and Florence Jacko. Grandmother of Christina (Chris) Farkal, Allison (T.J.) Meloy, William (Lucia) Mervis, Jr., Joseph Mervis, Michael Mervis, Jacob (Marissa) Mervis, Theresa Mervis and Sarah (Aaron) Stewart. Great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Leanna and James. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2-7 p.m.. Funeral Mass Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church, Munhall. Theresa was an avid gardener, full of abounding energy. Her family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Kane Glen Hazel and Gateway Hospice for the special care given to their beloved mother. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15207.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -