MERVIS THERESA A. (JACKO)
Of Munhall, on January 10, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Anna (Smoley) Jacko. Beloved wife of the late Harry Mervis. Mother of William (MaryAnn) Mervis, Allan (Chris) Mervis, Paul (Lynn) Mervis, Michael (Andrea) Mervis and Laura (Carl) Vakerak. Sister of the late Anna Marie Sninsky and Billy and Florence Jacko. Grandmother of Christina (Chris) Farkal, Allison (T.J.) Meloy, William (Lucia) Mervis, Jr., Joseph Mervis, Michael Mervis, Jacob (Marissa) Mervis, Theresa Mervis and Sarah (Aaron) Stewart. Great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Leanna and James. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2-7 p.m.. Funeral Mass Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church, Munhall. Theresa was an avid gardener, full of abounding energy. Her family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Kane Glen Hazel and Gateway Hospice for the special care given to their beloved mother. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15207.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020