Age 88, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, formerly of Spring Hill. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Schultz; loving mother of Bernadette, Michael, Stephen (Diane), Carl (Zoya), Kurt (Sherri), Lisa (Garry), Margaret, and Walter (Linda); grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 2-7 p.m. with Blessing Service 6:30 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH). Funeral Mass will be held Saturday morning at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (Polish Hill), 3058 Brereton St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019