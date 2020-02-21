Home

THERESA ANN (DiPIPPA) SCOTTI

THERESA ANN (DiPIPPA) SCOTTI Obituary
SCOTTI THERESA ANN (DiPIPPA)

Age 98, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife for 70 years of the late Anthony Ralph "Tony" Scotti; devoted mother of Jim Scotti (Christine) and Barbara J. Penna (Tony, Sr.); loving grandmother of Tony, Christopher, Kelly, Jamie and Cori; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Angelo and Antoinetta Gianella DiPippa; sister of the late Louis, Samuel, Anthony and Carmella DiPippa, Phil Sarno, Antoinette "Din" Carr and Congetta "Congie" Miller. Also survived by her many dear nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on MONDAY, February 24, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 3040 Pioneer Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226. Interment will be private. The family requests NO FLOWERS, please. laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
