Age 55, VP, Consumer Checking Product Manager, quietly on August 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jesse V. and Maxine Crunkleton; sister of Stacey (Edlee) Simmons, Nicole (Curtis) Brazil, Tinisha Crunkleton Hunt, Ronald Russell; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Family will receive guests Monday, August 19, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 1434 Juniata St. N.S. Funeral Ceremony Tuesday, August 20, 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial at Union Dale Cemetery. F.H. Inquiries 412-241-7998. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
