|
|
DOMINICK THERESA BARBARA
Age 74, on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Victoria Manor Nursing Home. Theresa is survived by her three sons, Joseph (Leslie), Scott (Shirley), and Dante (Monique); and her two grandchildren, Anthony and Juliana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas; sister of Harriet Smaltz, Virginia, Tony and Richard Hoffman, and the late Paul and Charlotte Hoffman. Theresa loved to spend time with her grandchildren and was known as "Peachy Grandma" because her happy disposition and loving care she provided. In fact, she devoted much of her life to helping all children, from her leadership in the Cub-Scout Organization to working with inspirational children with special needs at her church. Theresa was always looking for ways to put a smile on your face and provide care for those she loved. Theresa loved to cook, her wedding soup, pasta e fagioli, and banana cake were unrivaled and her family will always remember her Italian feasts served in her dining room. There was always music playing at "Peachy's House" and she taught her kids how to play it loudly. In life and in death, Theresa embodies her most admired Saint, St. Therese, the little flower, "To make God loved, will begin after my death. I will spend my heaven doing good on Earth. I will let fall a shower of roses". No public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Thursday at 1 p.m. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019