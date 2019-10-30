|
|
WATTON THERESA BARBARA
On Sunday, October 27, 2019 of South Side of Pittsburgh. Wife of the late Edward L. Watton, Jr.; mother of Ronald (Janet) Watton, Nancy Sydeski, Alanna (David) Lattner, Barbara (late Richard) Miller and Edward Watton, III; loving grandmother; great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Also survived by her loving and faithful sister, Bertha Volack of Philadelphia, many loving relatives and friends. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019