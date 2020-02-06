|
BOZZO THERESA
Age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with her family by her side. Theresa was preceded in death by her dear sister, Joan DeBartolo in 2010, and her beloved brother, Joseph Bozzo in 2011. No doubt, Theresa was most proud of her nine nieces and nephews; Joe DeBartolo (Joyce), Saverio DeBartolo (Lisa), Adele DeBartolo Staats (†2010), Suzanne Pudup (David), Angela Petersen (†David), Linda Toops, Julie Denise (Doug), Joanna Adelsbach (Scott), and Frank Bozzo. She was a great-aunt to twenty-one and a great-great-aunt to nine. Theresa was the youngest of three children born to Angelina Filice Bozzo and Frank Bozzo. She was born on June 14, 1938, in the Westwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh and graduated from Langley High School in 1956. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, Theresa had a long career in teaching and counseling, lovingly giving of herself to "all of her children". She was a gifted artist, artisan, and hostess. Theresa exhibited her award-winning watercolors and photographs with the McMurray Art League, where she served in numerous capacities including President. She lovingly created one-of-a-kind wedding veils and custom-painted wedding invitations for dozens of brides. Her legendary 'Christmas Teas' showcased her signature homemade cookies and scones. Theresa is remembered for her generosity, her infectious laughter, and her adherence to not making unkind remarks about others. Family and friends are welcome from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211), where a blessing service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment in Calvary cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020