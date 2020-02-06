Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA BOZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA BOZZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA BOZZO Obituary
BOZZO THERESA

Age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with her family by her side.  Theresa was preceded in death by her dear sister, Joan DeBartolo in 2010, and her beloved brother, Joseph Bozzo in 2011. No doubt, Theresa was most proud of her nine nieces and nephews; Joe DeBartolo (Joyce), Saverio DeBartolo (Lisa), Adele DeBartolo Staats (†2010), Suzanne Pudup (David), Angela Petersen (†David), Linda Toops, Julie Denise (Doug), Joanna Adelsbach (Scott), and Frank Bozzo.  She was a great-aunt to twenty-one and a great-great-aunt to nine. Theresa was the youngest of three children born to Angelina Filice Bozzo and Frank Bozzo. She was born on June 14, 1938, in the Westwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh and graduated from Langley High School in 1956. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, Theresa had a long career in teaching and counseling, lovingly giving of herself to "all of her children". She was a gifted artist, artisan, and hostess.  Theresa exhibited her award-winning watercolors and photographs with the McMurray Art League, where she served in numerous capacities including President.  She lovingly created one-of-a-kind wedding veils and custom-painted wedding invitations for dozens of brides. Her legendary 'Christmas Teas' showcased her signature homemade cookies and scones.  Theresa is remembered for her generosity, her infectious laughter, and her adherence to not making unkind remarks about others. Family and friends are welcome from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211), where a blessing service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment in Calvary cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now