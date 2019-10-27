|
CHIECHI THERESA C.
Age 92, formerly of Export, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born December 31, 1926 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Frank and Carmella Spinello Golletti. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Philip Chiechi in May 2017; a brother, Dominick Golletti and two sisters, Rose Casertano and Mary Santucci. Theresa was a former member of the Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. She loved cooking and crossword puzzles. She also loved the Hallmark Christmas Movie channel, vacationing at the beach and going to Disney World with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving daughter, Grace (Daniel) Daugherty of Export; three grandchildren, Ryan, Chris and Riley Daugherty; a loving sister, Virginia Molino of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville with a blessing service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Road, Valencia, PA 16059 in Theresa's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019