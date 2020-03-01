|
|
DeMASI THERESA
Age 96, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born October 1,1923 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Vicenzo Ventrone and Antonia Ferraro and the late Michael DiTommaso. Shortly after, the family settled in Pittsburgh. Her father passed away when she was just six years old and she was right by her mom's side to help her take care their home and her siblings. She worked at Grennan Cakes Bakery where she met her soulmate, Amerigo DeMasi, and they married on September 14th, he preceded her in death in 1994. Theresa loved to take care of people, she welcomed everyone she met as part of her own family. You felt warm and calm just by being in her presence. She spent her days in the kitchen cooking and baking delicious meals for friends and family. If she learned that someone was sick, she had a quart of wedding soup on their doorstep shortly after. Her food was made with love. And any meal made by her brought comfort. She was a loving, caring mother who always put her family first and a fun and energetic grandma who always seemed to make everything better, and of course always had an ample amount of baked goods ready to be devoured. She never sat still. If you were lucky enough to know Theresa, you knew that she was full of love, kindness and positivity and you more than likely consumed many of her famous ladylocks, fruit cakes or manicotti. For many years, Theresa delivered meals on wheels until the age of 94 in which she had to resign due to doctors' orders. Everyone who met her loved her. Her life was a living example of selflessness and one of the many reasons her nickname was, Mother Theresa. 'It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.'- Mother Teresa. Mother of Kathi (Michael) Turner, JoAnn (Bob) Boehm, and Emeric DeMasi. Grandmother of Christian Toth, Justin (Becky) Toth, Jaclyn Boehm, Autumn Toth and Julie (Nate) Scharff and great-grandmother of Lyndsae and Cayden Toth. Sister of Michael Ventrone, and the late Margaret "Dolly" Valenza, Joseph Ventrone, Albert DiTommaso, Frank DiTommaso, and Joseph DiTommaso; aunt to many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please join us celebrating her life at a blessing service on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020