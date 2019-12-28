|
|
BREZINSKY THERESA E. (FLEMING)
Age 88, of Brookline, formerly of Allentown, peacefully on December 26, 2019. Loving wife of the late Anthony M. Brezinsky Sr.; beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (Driscoll) Fleming; cherished mother of Kathleen, Nancy and Anthony M. (Pamela) Brezinsky Jr.; dear sister of Mary Lou Bowen; adoring grandmother of Matthew and Jacob Brezinsky; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2pm until the 4pm blessing service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, Inc., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA.15226 412-343-1506 or
ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019