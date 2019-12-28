Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
THERESA E. (FLEMING) BREZINSKY

THERESA E. (FLEMING) BREZINSKY Obituary
BREZINSKY THERESA E. (FLEMING)

Age 88, of Brookline, formerly of Allentown, peacefully on December 26, 2019. Loving wife of the late Anthony M. Brezinsky Sr.; beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (Driscoll) Fleming; cherished mother of Kathleen, Nancy and Anthony M. (Pamela) Brezinsky Jr.; dear sister of Mary Lou Bowen; adoring grandmother of Matthew and Jacob Brezinsky; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2pm until the 4pm blessing service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, Inc., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA.15226 412-343-1506 or


ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -