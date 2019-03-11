Home

THERESA E. "SIS" WARNABY

THERESA E. "SIS" WARNABY Obituary
WARNABY THERESA E. "SIS"

Age 87, of Troy Hill on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Warnaby; longtime companion of Ed Ambrose; loving mother of Timothy (Karen) Warnaby and Judy Grossman (Jim Gange); dear grandmother of Becky (Jeff) Fraser, Chuck (Laura) and Jesse (Sarah) Grossman; and the late Timmy Zotter; dear great-grandmother of Charlie, Emily, and Baby G; sister of the late Sylvia, Bill and Dolly; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m., TUESDAY ONLY, at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m., in Most Holy Name Church – Troy Hill. Sis was a member for over 40 years and past President of the VFW #7090 Ladies Auxiliary. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
