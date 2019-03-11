WARNABY THERESA E. "SIS"

Age 87, of Troy Hill on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Warnaby; longtime companion of Ed Ambrose; loving mother of Timothy (Karen) Warnaby and Judy Grossman (Jim Gange); dear grandmother of Becky (Jeff) Fraser, Chuck (Laura) and Jesse (Sarah) Grossman; and the late Timmy Zotter; dear great-grandmother of Charlie, Emily, and Baby G; sister of the late Sylvia, Bill and Dolly; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m., TUESDAY ONLY, at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m., in Most Holy Name Church – Troy Hill. Sis was a member for over 40 years and past President of the VFW #7090 Ladies Auxiliary. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com