MORGAN THERESA G. (PLUCINSKI)
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, age 88, of Churchill. Beloved wife of the late Charles S. Morgan. Mother of Christopher Morgan (Janet) of Monroeville, Cathleen Taylor (Peter) of Churchill, and Thomas Morgan (Sandy) of Monroeville. Grandmother of Jason Morgan (Lori), Jennifer Bowen (Andy), Ashley Cole, Tim Morgan (Jen), Mark Taylor, Maria Taylor, Jeff Taylor (Kristen), Staci Grafe (Jim), and Nonna Taylor. Great-grandmother of Madison, Jack, Arabella, Kennedy, Tessa and Jameson. Sister of Edward Plucinski (Eleanor) of Crescent PA. Theresa worked for Penn Hills School District in the cafeteria for 25 years. In retirement she enjoyed activities at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill and she was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was kind and always found the good in people. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church on Monday, 10 a.m. Interment in Church Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Blackridge Swim Club, P.O. Box 17102, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 or https://www.blackridgeswimclub.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020