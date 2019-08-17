Home

THERESA (GRECO) GIARAMITA

THERESA (GRECO) GIARAMITA Obituary
Age 93, formerly of Highland Park, on August 15, 2019; beloved wife of the late John J. Giaramita; mother of Theresa Marie Ruggiero-Keough (Timothy), Stanley Giaramita (Barbara), Barbara Stiftar (Ed), and John Giaramita (Lisa); sister of Angelo Greco, the late John Greco, and Mary Geanuracos; also nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; Friends Received Sunday 4-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Monday, 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
