|
|
GIONTA THERESA (IANDIORIO)
Age 90, of Penn Hills passed away September 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Carmine and Grazia DellaSperanza Iandiorio; wife of the late Andrew Gionta; mother of the late Alex (Jane surviving) Gionta, Mary Grace Gionta, Carmen (Donna) Gionta, Anthony (Sue) Gionta; grandmother of Andrea, Alex, Jr. (Kate), Paul (Lacey), Andy, Theresa, Maria, Alexandra and Gina; sister of the late Mary Butera and the late Alvera Angelini. Theresa is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Theresa's family would like to extend a special thank you to Theresa's longtime friend and caregiver, Clevetta Brentley. Special thanks are also extended to the staff at Seneca Place and Family Hospice for their loving care. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 and from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass will be held at 12 noon Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Gerard Majella Church, 530 Hamil Rd., Verona. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019