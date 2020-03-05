Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
THERESA "BETTE" HAFFEY-FANKHAUSER

HAFFEY-FANKHAUSER THERESA "BETTE"

Age 90, of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Fankhauser and the late William "Al" Haffey. Loving mother of William Haffey, Melanie (Mark) McCall, Daniel (Diane) Haffey and the late Jonathan Haffey. Grandmother of Alex and Meghan. Sister of Lucy Harris. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Bette's favorite job was being a school bus driver and she loved dancing to polka music. Friends received 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. Interment will be on Monday in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
