Passed peacefully on August 1, 2019 at the age of 74.  She was a resident of North Side.  Loving mother of Marie Minor, Sherry Reed, John McComb, Jr. and Theresa J. Cook; sister of Tom Alfonsi and the late Mary "Donna" Alfonsi. She is also survived by many grand and great-grandchildren.  Friends will be received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp., where a funeral service will be held Thursday at a time to be announced.  Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
