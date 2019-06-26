Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA (MOLINARO) JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THERESA (MOLINARO) JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON THERESA (MOLINARO)

Age 80, of Bridgeville, on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Johnson; loving mother of Kurt (Sarah) Johnson and Maria (Tom) McDermott; cherished grandmother of Amanda and Brandon McDermott; sister of Frances Davis, Beatrice Garrison, Pauline Ogden, Jimmy, Josie, Patsy and Leroy Molinaro and the late Barbara Celli, Pete and Angelo Molinaro, Rosie Cirillo, Jennie Moslen and Regina Milko; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Parish. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now