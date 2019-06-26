|
|
JOHNSON THERESA (MOLINARO)
Age 80, of Bridgeville, on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Johnson; loving mother of Kurt (Sarah) Johnson and Maria (Tom) McDermott; cherished grandmother of Amanda and Brandon McDermott; sister of Frances Davis, Beatrice Garrison, Pauline Ogden, Jimmy, Josie, Patsy and Leroy Molinaro and the late Barbara Celli, Pete and Angelo Molinaro, Rosie Cirillo, Jennie Moslen and Regina Milko; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Parish. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019