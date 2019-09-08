|
|
BEHR THERESA (RODGERS) (JURAN)
Born August 31, 1927, passed away August 28, 2019, was born in the Etna area. She was one of eight children and is survived by three brothers, Andy, Charlie and John; and preceded in death by Chris, Hilda, Anthony (Pat) and Josephine. She married James Juran, Jr. on July 2, 1949, and was widowed June 18, 1959, with four children, ages 1 to 9. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Laura) Juran, Kenneth (Saru) Juran, Arlene (widow of Ed) Miller and Karen (Brian) Rotz. She purchased a piece of land in Richland Township in 1964 (the "country" at the time,) and had a house built, of which she was extremely proud. Theresa worked many years at various Isaly locations to support her family, first as a clerk and then as a cook. Theresa married Robert W. Behr (deceased January 1, 1984) on April 11, 1970. Theresa was a devout Catholic. She volunteered at St. Barnabas for many years, caring for the residents and helping them attend Mass each week. She received a Volunteer Recognition Letter from the PA Senate in 2003 for her volunteerism. Theresa was a dedicated and beloved grandmother of James and Stephanie Juran, Adrianna Juran Malissa (Miller-Foriska) and Edward Miller, Megan (Scrafano), Daniel and Bradley Rotz. She was also survived by her adored great-grandchildren, Ethan and Claire Juran, Eliana and Maya Scrafano, and Hailey and Emma Foriska. In lieu of flowers (allergies), contributions may be made to Mt. Assisi Place, 934 Forest Ave., Pgh., PA 15202 or St. Jude Hospital. Special thanks to EVERYONE at Mt. Assisi Place (formerly Marian Hall) and Heartland who made Theresa's final month enjoyable and comfortable. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomassmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019