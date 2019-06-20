Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
THERESA MARCHWINSKI
THERESA L. (TOKARSKI) MARCHWINSKI

MARCHWINSKI THERESA L. (TOKARSKI)

Age 80, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Marchwinski; loving mother of Judith Foust, Gregory, James, David, and the late Paul Marchwinski; devoted grandmother of Nicole Helmetzi, Bethany McAleer, Gregory Marchwinski, Samantha Fuquay, Carolanne, Paul, Stephanie, Nicholas Marchwinski, and the late Daniel Foust; great-grandmother of Eliana Fuquay and James Helmetzi; mother-in-law of Richard Foust, Ruth, Lyn, and Diane Marchwinski; sister of Henry Tokarski and the late Stanley, Cecelia Kaczmarczyk, Frank, Joseph, Edward Tokarski, Victoria Jaketic, Anthony, and Vincent Tokarski; sister-in-law of Dorothy Tokarski, Georgiann, and Amel Bucholtz. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
