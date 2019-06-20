|
|
MARCHWINSKI THERESA L. (TOKARSKI)
Age 80, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Marchwinski; loving mother of Judith Foust, Gregory, James, David, and the late Paul Marchwinski; devoted grandmother of Nicole Helmetzi, Bethany McAleer, Gregory Marchwinski, Samantha Fuquay, Carolanne, Paul, Stephanie, Nicholas Marchwinski, and the late Daniel Foust; great-grandmother of Eliana Fuquay and James Helmetzi; mother-in-law of Richard Foust, Ruth, Lyn, and Diane Marchwinski; sister of Henry Tokarski and the late Stanley, Cecelia Kaczmarczyk, Frank, Joseph, Edward Tokarski, Victoria Jaketic, Anthony, and Vincent Tokarski; sister-in-law of Dorothy Tokarski, Georgiann, and Amel Bucholtz. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019