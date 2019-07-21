TETA THERESA L. (IACOBONI)

Age 88, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph A. Teta; dear mother of Joseph Teta, Jr. and his wife, Jane Robinson Teta; caring grandmother of Chelsea L., Michael J., Alexander J. and Christian M. Teta; loving great-grandmother of Bentley; daughter of the late Domenic and Cesidia Iacoboni; sister of the late Dan Iacoboni and Carmella Metro; also survived by her nephews and nieces. At Theresa's request, viewing hours have been omitted. All are welcome to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bernard School. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN'S.