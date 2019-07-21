Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
311 Washington Road
Mt. Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA TETA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA L. (IACOBONI) TETA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA L. (IACOBONI) TETA Obituary
TETA THERESA L. (IACOBONI)

Age 88, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph A. Teta; dear mother of Joseph Teta, Jr. and his wife, Jane Robinson Teta; caring grandmother of Chelsea L., Michael J., Alexander J. and Christian M. Teta; loving great-grandmother of Bentley; daughter of the late Domenic and Cesidia Iacoboni; sister of the late Dan Iacoboni and Carmella Metro; also survived by her nephews and nieces. At Theresa's request, viewing hours have been omitted. All are welcome to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bernard School. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN'S.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now