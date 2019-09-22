|
BAKER THERESA M.
Age 89, of Robinson Township, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of William E. Baker; mother of William (Mary Ann) Baker and Beth (Michael) Zappa; grandmother Stephanie (Matt) Straub, Shannon (Mark) Meyer, and Shelby (Matt) Fiori, Christopher (Lauren) Zappa, and Aynsley (Jim) Murphy; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Friends and family welcome Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019