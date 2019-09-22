Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. BAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. BAKER Obituary
BAKER THERESA M.

Age 89, of Robinson Township, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of William E. Baker; mother of William (Mary Ann) Baker and Beth (Michael) Zappa; grandmother Stephanie (Matt) Straub, Shannon (Mark) Meyer, and Shelby (Matt) Fiori, Christopher (Lauren) Zappa, and Aynsley (Jim) Murphy; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Friends and family welcome Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.