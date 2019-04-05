|
|
GALIANO THERESA M. (MACALUSO)
Age 89, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 26 years to the day of her beloved husband, Joseph's passing; mother of Camille Columbus and Joe Galiano; grandmother of Nicole Columbus, Joey (Alyssa Gibbs) Galiano, Natalie Scassera, and Brandon Galiano; sister of Vincent "Jim" Macaluso, and the late Mary Moss, Josephine Taormina, and Ross Macaluso; also survived by nieces and nephews; preceded in death by parents, Salvatore "Thomas" and Carmalina Macaluso. She was a longtime employee at Giant Eagle and Nabisco. Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Joy Church. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019