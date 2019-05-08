Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA LENTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. (BOROWSKI) LENTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THERESA M. (BOROWSKI) LENTZ Obituary
LENTZ THERESA M. (BOROWSKI)

On May 7, 2019, age 89, of Etna. Beloved wife of Leonard G. Lentz; loving mother of Lenita Arnt (Gary) and Kathleen Farley (John); grandmother of Jimmy (Jenn), Timothy and Briana; sister of Maryanne Novak, Raymond Borowski, Dennis Borowski (Jane), Bernice McCready and the late Helen Dembowski, Frank Borowski, Cecelia Urso, Charles Borowski, Joseph Borowski, Leonard Borowski (surviving, Lila), Louis Borowski (surviving, Arlene) and Junior Borowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now