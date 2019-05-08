|
LENTZ THERESA M. (BOROWSKI)
On May 7, 2019, age 89, of Etna. Beloved wife of Leonard G. Lentz; loving mother of Lenita Arnt (Gary) and Kathleen Farley (John); grandmother of Jimmy (Jenn), Timothy and Briana; sister of Maryanne Novak, Raymond Borowski, Dennis Borowski (Jane), Bernice McCready and the late Helen Dembowski, Frank Borowski, Cecelia Urso, Charles Borowski, Joseph Borowski, Leonard Borowski (surviving, Lila), Louis Borowski (surviving, Arlene) and Junior Borowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019