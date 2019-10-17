|
ROOS THERESA M.
On October 13, 2019, Theresa Marie (nee Huminski), beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Roos; devoted mother of Robert Merkley and his wife, Stacey; dear grandmother of Zachary, Miranda, and Molly Merkley; dear sister of John Huminski. She was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers; and is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews. Friends may call at the Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093, on Friday 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., funeral mass to commence at 2:00 p.m. Services to be scheduled in Pittsburgh at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chimbote Foundation, Inc., 111 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at chimbotefoundation.org/how-to-give/donate/. Arrangements by MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, Baltimore, MD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019