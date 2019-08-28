|
MAKSTUTIS THERESA
Of Brookline, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Wife of the late Frank; beloved mother of Eva M. (George) Balog, Frank A. Makstutis and Linda S. (Daniel) Antonio; sister of Anne Lynch and the late Dee Ley and Jeanie Smith; loving Nunee of Jonathon Deanes, Tyler and Connor Makstutis; great-grandmother of Amaya, Cayden, Shayla, Andriana and Niko. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK. F DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380 WEDNESDAY ONLY 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish). Burial will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. Tessie had a deep and abiding faith and love for her family. She will be dearly missed by all. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019