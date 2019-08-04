|
GAMRET THERESA MARIE (KUCHAR)
Passed into eternal life peacefully on August 2, 2019 at age 86. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Koval) Kuchar. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Edward Gamret; sister of the late Andrew, Stephen, John, Frank, Joseph, and Edward Kuchar. Theresa is survived by her daughters, Rosemarie (William) Luptak and Denise (Richard) Moreno; cherished grandmother of Richard A. Moreno, Jr.; and loving sister of Thomas (Mary) Kuchar as well as many nieces and nephews. Theresa's life was centered on her faith, her family, and fun. She was a woman of generosity and service, always providing help and support to her family and friends. Theresa was happiest when line dancing with her friends at the Park Methodist Church in Munhall. That was her passion. Now she is dancing on the streets of heaven with the angels. Theresa's last two difficult years were softened by the love and care provided by her amazing caregivers, Lacey McGovern and Heather Karelitz, her "adopted" daughters. We cannot begin to thank them enough for their dedication and love to mom and all of us. A special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospice Irwin, who work in heaven's waiting room. Thank you Laurie, Jenn, Chaplain Steve, and Denise for the skill, care, and comfort you provided to Theresa and her family. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 5, 2019 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 3511 Main Street, Munhall 15120 412-461-6394. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe at 10:00 a.m. A private interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019