|
YOCHUM THERESA MAUREEN
Age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born and raised in Brownsville, PA, Theresa was the youngest daughter of the late John and Margaret Bonner Noon and was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Patrick, Peter, Mary, Veronica, and Margaret (McBurney) Noon. She was a devoted wife, tender and loving mother and grandmother, and a kind and loyal friend to many. Theresa graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1946 and received her B.S.N. from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952. She continued her education by earning a M.S.N. as a pediatric nurse practitioner in 1976. Theresa was a dedicated staff nurse and nursing educator for many years at St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She continued her career as a pediatric office nurse and then spent many enjoyable years as a nurse practitioner in the Pittsburgh Public Schools until her retirement in 1992. Known for her kind and compassionate spirit, Theresa dedicated her life to the service of others. As a resident of Brentwood and active member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church for over 60 years, she served as a Eucharistic minister and frequently visited hospital and home-bound patients. She was involved in many Brentwood school and community events as well as various nursing organizations. Theresa was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Thomas W. Yochum. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her son, Kim Yochum, of South Africa, her daughters, Jacqueline Saracco (Dr. Gregory) of Carrollton, VA and Lisa Whitesitt (John) of Henderson, NV; seven grandchildren who affectionately call her Nini, Angelique Yochum-Jarvis (Martin), Erin Klein (Jeffrey), Anne Thalman (Matthew), Rebecca DeVincent (Shane), Ryan Whitesitt (Anne Marie), Sean Whitesitt, Emily Natsios (Nicholas); six great-grandchildren, Cameron and Maggie Klein, Carter and Addison DeVincent, William and Sophia Thalman, and many cherished nieces, nephews and special friends. Friends and family will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 12:30-3:30 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Sylvester Church-Ladies of Charity, 3754 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 or the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Program, University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, Attention: Dr. Brenda Cassidy, Room 350 Victoria Building, 3500 Victoria Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.