NEELY THERESA (SCALERCIO)

Of Edgeworth, age 81, loving wife of Ralph Neely, Sr., passed away May 20, 2019, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Magdelena Scalercio; and siblings, Joseph, Leo, John, Ralph and Sandra. Theresa loved fiercely and deeply. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was a devoted caregiver to family and community. Theresa made the best pizzelles and loved sharing them. Theresa will be fondly remembered by her surviving husband, Ralph Neely, Sr.; her children, Ralph (Jaymi) Neely, Jr., USMC Colonel David (Chris) Neely, Sr., and Kathleen (William) Hinzman; and her grandchildren USMC Major David, Jr. (Jaime) Neely, USMC Major Matthew (Kristine) Neely, Michael (Anne) Neely, Dr. Katie Hinzman, Kimberly (Benedict) Brands, Ralph Neely III, Jill Hinzman and Kelly Neely; her many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Please join her family to celebrate her life at COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., Sewickley on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Friday, May 31, 2019, viewing at 9:00 a.m. with prayer at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. James Church, Sewickley at 10:00 a.m. Rev. James Farnan, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.