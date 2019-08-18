Home

THERESA P. KING

KING THERESA P.

Age 88, of West Mifflin, born in McKeesport on Sept. 12, 1930 and passed away on August 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Nellie (Opilowski) Pobojeski; and 13 brothers and sisters. She was retired from Equitable Gas Company after 34 years in billing. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy King of Denver, CO; her grand dog, Lola; and nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
