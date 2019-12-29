|
McNEILL THERESA R.
Of Brookline, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Wife of the late Daniel J.; beloved mother of Michael (Mary), Maureen (Duane) Lober, Robert J. (Terri), and David A. (Kimberly) McNeill; grandmother of Shannon, Erin, Justin, Caitlin, David, Ian, Leah, and Daniel; great-grandmother of Brooke and Zoe. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Monday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held Monday evening at 7 p.m. Theresa was a proud retiree of the US Postal Service and a member of the American Legion Auxilliary Unit #380 in Dravosburg. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019