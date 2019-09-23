Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
THERESA FINLEY
THERESA S. (KMIECIAK) FINLEY

Age 88, of Bloomfield, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Finley; loving mother of Mary L. Stone, Theresa McKnight and the late John Magilson and Elizabeth McKnight; devoted grandmother of Brian A. Stone, Ian, Alison, Jessica, John, Lisa and Cory; also survived by ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Matthew and Helen Kmieciak; sister of Geraldine Lord and the late Richard Kmieciak and Dolores Gides; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 12 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
