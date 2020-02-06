|
SOFFA THERESA (BILLY)
Theresa "Terry" (Billy) Soffa, Age 81, of South Park, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer on February 4, 2020. Terry was born in McKeesport Hospital on September 23, 1938 to Albert and Laura Billy (both deceased). Preceded in death by her soul mate for 56 years, John "Jack" Soffa, who passed away Feb 7, 2019. Also preceded in death by sisters, Vicki (Billy) Trainor and her husband, John, Alberta "Bobbie" (Billy) Fedor and her husband, Gene; and her nephew, Aaron Billy Moon. She is survived by her four loving daughters, Monica T. Costanzo and Rachel E. (Billy) Zilcosky, both of Bethel Park, Greta S. (Brad) Parker of King of Prussia PA and Jill M. Soffa of Audubon, NJ; sisters, Mary Jo (Bert) Lazar of Elizabeth, PA and Becky (Wally) Moon of Allentown, PA; as well as her loving extended family and friends. Jack and Terry were blessed with nine grandchildren, Cassie (Dave) Vadala, Marena Costanzo, Katie and Zoe Zilcosky, John, Patrick, and Mara Parker, and Derek and Nadya Nemeth. Terry graduated from Clairton High School in 1956 and then went on to work as an executive secretary for US Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh and Detroit, MI. After Terry and Jack started a family, Terry was a devoted homemaker, raising four daughters and volunteering her time to her daughters' activities and many great causes. While Terry and Jack's daughters were in school, Terry worked part-time as a substitute teacher's aide for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit helping to teach and care for children with disabilities. Later, Terry continued her secretarial career at the University of Pittsburgh in the office of undergraduate admissions. She retired as the private secretary to Mellon Professor, Fritz Ringer, in the History Department. Terry loved her extended family and friends dearly and until her illness, she and Jack hosted an annual Christmas Eve dinner with all the traditional Slovak foods. They enjoyed many family beach vacations (mostly to Hilton Head SC). Terry was very active in the Pittsburgh Ostomy Society and served as President for five years and Program Chair for 25 years. She was also a certified visitor to new people with ostomy surgery. She and Jack were members of the St. Thomas a Becket Prayer Group since its inception in 1990. She was an active member of her high school reunions over the years and enjoyed many loving friendships with her Clairton high school friends. Arrangements are being handled by JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. There will be a viewing at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, ON Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, February 8, 2020, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas A 'Becket Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025, Fr. Daniel Maurer will preside. Family kindly asks that all guests meet at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, if desired, can be made to St. Thomas A 'Becket Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025, the , 1000 Liberty Ave., Suite 1602, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the Aaron Billy Moon Memorial Fund (ABMMF) - www.slhn.org/development/ways-to-give/aaron-billy-moon.