STOTKA THERESA "TERRIE"

Age 89, of Cary, NC, passed peacefully to eternal life on June 24, 2019, at Glenaire with loving family present. She was the beloved mother of four children, Mark Stotka and wife, Karen of The Villages, FL, Dr. Jennifer Stotka (and partner, Lisa Wethington) of Arden, NC, Laura Church and husband, Matt of Columbia, SC and Christopher Stotka and wife, Robin of Apex, NC; four grandchildren, Andrew, Alex and Anna Stotka and Caroline Church; brother, Victor Ference and wife, Joan of Moon Township, PA. Terrie was born on November 14, 1929, in Uniontown, PA to the late Stephen P. and Anna Wascak Ference. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Victor Stotka who was a Captain with a long career in the US Navy; brother, Andrew Ference; and sister, Velma Surniak. Terrie was a graduate of Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA and held a Bachelor of Science degree from Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania. She was a dedicated Navy wife who volunteered with Navy Relief Society and Red Cross blood mobiles. She was an active member of the Navy Officers' Wives Club and International Wives Club in which she held various offices. At various times and places she was a lay Eucharistic Minister and volunteered with numerous church activities such as Ladies of Charity and also served as a hospital volunteer. Terrie had many talents, was very erudite and extremely witty. Terrie was formerly a parishioner of Saint Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair, PA. The extended Stotka family wishes to express deep gratitude and love to her many caregivers at Glenaire. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, PA on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Presbyterian Homes Foundation (Glenaire) in Cary, NC, Saint Michael the Archangel in Cary, NC, or Saint Mary Magdalene in Apex, NC.