TRENZ THERESA (VENTURA)
Age 89, of Penn Hills, on February 8, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Trenz; Loving mother of Terri McPherson (the late Tom), Charles W. Trenz, Jr. (Terry); Cherished grandmother of Hilary (Connor Stewart), Megan (Gerard Denosos), Mitchell, Eric, and Tom McPherson (Senoa DeLaRosa); sister-in-law of Grace Ventura; sister of the late Frank, Adele Marino, Elvira Santora, Eugene, and Louis; also survived by her nieces, nephews, and many devoted friends; Theresa and her husband established Trenz Funeral Home, Inc. in 1967. Friends Received Monday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Blessing Service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020