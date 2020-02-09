Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Age 89, of Penn Hills, on February 8, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Trenz; Loving mother of Terri McPherson (the late Tom), Charles W. Trenz, Jr. (Terry); Cherished grandmother of Hilary (Connor Stewart), Megan (Gerard Denosos), Mitchell, Eric, and Tom McPherson (Senoa DeLaRosa); sister-in-law of Grace Ventura; sister of the late Frank, Adele Marino, Elvira Santora, Eugene, and Louis; also survived by her nieces, nephews, and many devoted friends; Theresa and her husband established Trenz Funeral Home, Inc. in 1967. Friends Received Monday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Blessing Service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
