Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
2200 Wylie Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
More Obituaries for THERESA PETERSON
THERESA WITHERSPOON PETERSON Obituary
PETERSON THERESA WITHERSPOON

Age 63, of Beltzhoover, formerly of Homewood, passed peacefully on July 2, 2019. Loving wife of Jack Peterson; beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (Sellers) Witherspoon; cherished mother of Angela Ransom, Jasmine Moore (DeVaughn), Jade Brown (Donald), Jacquline Gray, Jeri Peterson, Jackie Peterson, Jr. (Taniasha), Sasha and Andre Coffey; dear sister of Marion Sellers, James Witherspoon (Sheryl), John Witherspoon (Denise), Blanche Becoate, Timothy Witherspoon (Stephanie), Janice Collins (Jeffrey), Janette Powell (William), Blair Witherspoon, Ira Witherspoon (Karen), and the late Morgan Witherspoon and Patricia Maxwell; adoring grandmother of seventeen; and two precious great-grandchildren; treasured aunt cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, from 2-6 p.m., at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. Funeral Service Monday, at 11 a.m., in Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh., PA 15219. EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
