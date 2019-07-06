|
PETERSON THERESA WITHERSPOON
Age 63, of Beltzhoover, formerly of Homewood, passed peacefully on July 2, 2019. Loving wife of Jack Peterson; beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (Sellers) Witherspoon; cherished mother of Angela Ransom, Jasmine Moore (DeVaughn), Jade Brown (Donald), Jacquline Gray, Jeri Peterson, Jackie Peterson, Jr. (Taniasha), Sasha and Andre Coffey; dear sister of Marion Sellers, James Witherspoon (Sheryl), John Witherspoon (Denise), Blanche Becoate, Timothy Witherspoon (Stephanie), Janice Collins (Jeffrey), Janette Powell (William), Blair Witherspoon, Ira Witherspoon (Karen), and the late Morgan Witherspoon and Patricia Maxwell; adoring grandmother of seventeen; and two precious great-grandchildren; treasured aunt cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, from 2-6 p.m., at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. Funeral Service Monday, at 11 a.m., in Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh., PA 15219. EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019